10 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Sep, 2025 @ 17:00
·
1 min read

Malaga man fined for drawing giant penis to highlight longstanding pothole – which is then fixed

by

A MALAGA resident was fined after police caught him spray-painting a giant penis around a pothole that had been plaguing his neighbourhood for years.

Ricky Navarro, 49, from Carranque, was nabbed red-handed by local police as he filmed himself in the act of vandalising a pedestrian crossing outside his home on Monday afternoon. 

However, in a somewhat predictable twist of fate, the pothole – which Navarro had been dodging for years – was repaired just 48 hours later.

The motorcyclist had reached breaking with the ‘gaping hole’ in the tarmac at the junction of Virgen de la Paloma and Virgen de la Cabeza streets.

He admitted he was inspired by ‘Wansky’, an anonymous British graffiti artist who paints giant penises over potholes across Manchester to shame councils into repairing them.

READ MORE: 7 hurt as fire sweeps through block of flats in Spain’s Malaga

@ricky.navarro2

#malaga #carretera #pullada #munipa #cuidaito

? sonido original – Ricky navarro

“I’m a biker, I have a Harley and I know the danger that potholes represent,” Navarro explained. 

“A friend of mine lost a leg because of one of them. That’s why I decided to do something.”

Unfortunately for Navaroo, his timing couldn’t have been worse. 

Just as he was recording his protest for TikTok around 3.30pm, a Malaga Policia Local patrol happened to drive past. 

READ MORE: Local town hall in Spain’s Malaga fined for staging opera concerts in hallowed Cueva del Tesoro

@ricky.navarro2

? sonido original – Ricky navarro

Officers found him with his mobile phone in one hand and the spray can in the other, surrounded by his freshly painted artwork.

Navarro, who admitted he’d ‘had a bad day’ at work before his impromptu protest, was surprisingly philosophical about being caught. 

“They were very nice,” he said of the police, adding with characteristic Spanish humour: “The first graffiti of my life and they catch me. I’m no good at being a criminal.”

READ MORE: Digging up Malaga’s Phoenician roots: archaeologists unearth secrets of a 3,000-year-old city

The unfortunate timing has landed him with a fine of more than €250 for violating the public coexistence ordinance regarding vandalism of public spaces. 

His viral TikTok video, meanwhile, has drawn attention to both his plight and the ongoing pothole problem.

The incident highlights the frustration many Spanish residents feel about deteriorating road infrastructure, particularly in residential areas where repairs can take months or even years to complete. 

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Washington accuses Spain of ’emboldening terrorists’ with Israeli weapons embargo

Latest from Lead

Go toTop