8 Sep, 2025
8 Sep, 2025 @ 16:01
7 hurt as fire sweeps through block of flats in Spain’s Malaga

A late-night blaze through a block of flats, left seven people needing medical attention.

The drama unfolded just after 11pm on Calle Garcia de Haro, in the Victoria district of Malaga, when a fire broke out on the second floor of the building.

Terrified residents poured into the street as thick smoke filled the stairwells, with one person rushed to hospital for further treatment after inhaling fumes.

Dozens of 112 calls poured in as neighbours reported seeing an apartment engulfed in flames. “I heard a huge bang and then it was chaos – fire engines everywhere,” said one shaken local.

The blaze destroyed the flat where it started and left five more uninhabitable, according to Malaga City Hall. Witnesses told how desperate residents screamed for help, some clambering across balconies to escape the inferno.

Fire crews from three stations rushed to the scene with four engines, two ladder trucks and medics on standby. Their swift action stopped the fire spreading even further. The cause remains under investigation.

The scare comes just weeks after tragedy struck another Malaga flat fire in August, when a 77-year-old man died and a young woman was seriously injured in a similar blaze on Calle Noray.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

