7 hurt as fire sweeps through block of flats in Spain’s Malaga

A late-night blaze through a block of flats, left seven people needing medical attention.

The drama unfolded just after 11pm on Calle Garcia de Haro, in the Victoria district of Malaga, when a fire broke out on the second floor of the building.

Terrified residents poured into the street as thick smoke filled the stairwells, with one person rushed to hospital for further treatment after inhaling fumes.

Dozens of 112 calls poured in as neighbours reported seeing an apartment engulfed in flames. “I heard a huge bang and then it was chaos – fire engines everywhere,” said one shaken local.

Efectivos de Bomberos han extinguido esta madrugada un incendio en una vivienda en la calle García de Haro del distrito Centro. En el lugar han sido atendidas 7 personas por el 061, y una de ellas ha sido trasladada a un centro hospitalario. pic.twitter.com/AcSY4c7wfT September 8, 2025

The blaze destroyed the flat where it started and left five more uninhabitable, according to Malaga City Hall. Witnesses told how desperate residents screamed for help, some clambering across balconies to escape the inferno.

Fire crews from three stations rushed to the scene with four engines, two ladder trucks and medics on standby. Their swift action stopped the fire spreading even further. The cause remains under investigation.

The scare comes just weeks after tragedy struck another Malaga flat fire in August, when a 77-year-old man died and a young woman was seriously injured in a similar blaze on Calle Noray.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.