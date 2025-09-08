Spanish carmaker pins hopes on new €30k EV – modelled after Barcelona’s ‘edgiest’ neighbourhood

SPANISH carmaker Cupra has unveiled the Raval, a new small electric car it says will define the brand’s future.

The model is named after El Raval, one of Barcelona’s most dynamic and edgy neighbourhoods, and is due to go on sale in 2026.

A camouflaged version of the car was shown at the Munich motor show, wrapped in vinyl designed as a map of the district, with graffiti slogans such as “Beyond Rebel” used in its launch.

Cupra says the Raval is “engineered for much more than city life” despite its compact four-metre length.

It is built on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, will feature front-wheel drive, and aims to be both affordable and fun to drive.

Prices are expected to start at around €30,000 (£25,000), with the model described as a way to make electric mobility accessible to millions.

The Raval will also have a performance-focused VZ version producing 223bhp.

Buyers can expect lower suspension, sportier steering, an electronic limited-slip differential and larger tyres, giving it acceleration close to sporty hatchbacks like the Alpine A290.

Cupra has not confirmed full technical details, but the car will be just over four metres long with a wheelbase of 2.6 metres.

The company previously suggested its UrbanRebel concept, which inspired the Raval, could deliver a range of up to 273 miles in long-range form.

Interim chief executive Markus Haupt said the Raval “is more than a car for us”, calling it a project that brings together Cupra’s design, performance and emotional appeal.

Cupra, which became a stand-alone brand in 2018 after splitting from Seat, has sold nearly one million cars worldwide.

The Raval will be its eighth model and the smallest in the line-up, sitting below existing SUVs like the Formentor.

Cupra hopes it will cement its reputation as a bold, youth-focused carmaker pushing electric vehicles beyond traditional boundaries.

