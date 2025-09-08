Ten people injured near Barcelona after coach crashes off motorway into woodland

AT least ten people have been injured after a coach carrying over 50 passengers overturned in Catalunya.

Eight ambulances, two helicopters and fourteen different fire crews were dispatched to the scene on Sunday after the vehicle came off the C-32 road in Santa Susanna, 33 miles northeast of Barcelona.

According to Catalunya’s emergency medical system (SEM), two of the 53 passengers on board were left in a serious condition following the crash, although no further information was released about the extent of their injuries.

The pair were taken to Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona.

Images posted on social media by Catalunya’s fire service, known as the Bombers, show the large coach on its side in a wooded area alongside the motorway.

READ MORE: Five elderly passengers ‘seriously injured’ after tourist coach overturns in Spain

?? Imatges aèries dels equips d'emergències actuant a la C-32 a Santa Susanna arran de l'autocar amb passatge accidentat.



? La via continua totalment tallada en sentit Barcelona i hi ha 1,5 km de retencions des de Palafolls. pic.twitter.com/GAEmfnsYUa — Trànsit (@transit) September 7, 2025

The highway was shut while emergency services attended the scene.

Fire crews said most of the passengers were able to leave the overturned coach themselves, before climbing up the embankment to safety.

Moventis, the company that owned the crashed coach, sent a replacement service to continue the route for passengers who were uninjured in the incident.

The service had been taking passengers between Lloret de Mar and Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

Pep Colas, the fire service’s response chief, explained: “The road curves to the left, but the vehicle continued straight and fell down a slope covered in vegetation. This is fortunate because this cushioned the fall. The coach then fell around 30 metres and overturned sideways.”

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.