4 Sep, 2025
Digging up Malaga’s Phoenician roots: archaeologists unearth secrets of a 3,000-year-old city

by
The dig at Cerro de Villar. Credit UMA

BEFORE there were the Romans there was another ancient civilisation that was putting down roots in Spain.

The University of Malaga has launched a fresh dig to uncover the city’s ancient Phoenician past.

Led by Professor Jose Suarez, a team of more than 50 archaeologists, students and international experts are back at Cerro del Villar, a site described as one of the best-preserved Phoenician settlements in the western Mediterranean.

The month-long excavation, funded by the Junta de Andalucia, runs until September 26 and is already turning up tantalising clues about how Malaga was born nearly 3,000 years ago.

Previous digs confirmed that the now-inland site – once an island at the mouth of the Guadalhorce River – was a thriving hub where settlers from the Middle East rubbed shoulders with local tribes.

“It was the great settlement of the bay of Malaga, the cradle of our city,” Suarez explained.

This year’s focus is a huge 7th-century BC building, stretching more than 20 metres along what would have been the shoreline. Experts believe it may have been a public building, a clue that the settlement boasted complex urban planning rather than just a scattering of huts.

Researchers are carefully mapping its internal layout and construction phases in a bid to understand how the Phoenicians organised their daily lives.

Another trench has revealed what looks like a Punic pottery workshop from the 5th century BC, with the remains of a kiln and heaps of broken amphorae.

The discovery suggests the site was a key industrial hub for the city of Malaka – later Malaga – producing the jars used to ship fish preserves and wine across the ancient Mediterranean.

Studies already show Malaga’s fishy exports made it as far as Corinth in Greece, proving the city was plugged into the international trade networks of the time.

The team is also hunting for answers about a Roman fish-salting factory detected in 2022 using underground scans. The plant, abandoned in the 5th century AD, operated at the same time as the salting pools above Malaga’s Roman Theatre – meaning the city was still thriving as a seafood powerhouse centuries after the Phoenicians had gone.

Alongside the academics, a large group of history undergraduates and recent graduates from Malaga University are getting their hands dirty in the trenches and the labs, processing finds under the guidance of conservation experts.

And with international archaeologists from Chicago and Marburg joining forces with local experts and Spain’s top research council, the dig has all the hallmarks of a blockbuster summer for Malaga’s forgotten past.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

