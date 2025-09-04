17 dead and 23 injured as famous funicular tram derails in Portugal’s Lisbon

TWO Spaniards were injured when the landmark Lisbon funicular tram derailed, killing 17 people and injuring another 23.

The accident struck the Ascensor de Gloria, a famous tourist funicular linking Restauradores Square to the Bairro Alto district, just after 6pm local time on Wednesday.

Rescue teams rushed to the steep Calçada da Gloria, where the funicular came off the tracks and smashed to the side of the hill.

Portuguese Civil Protection confirmed the death toll rose to 17 following the overnight deaths of two of the injured.

The victims include people of various nationalities – Spanish, French, Italian, Canadian, and Portuguese – though authorities are yet to release full details on all of the deceased.

Of the 23 injured, seven remain in serious condition. They include four Portuguese, two Germans, one South Korean, one Cape Verdean, one Canadian, one Italian, one French, one Swiss, one Moroccan, and two Spaniards. Patients range in age from three to 65, with 12 women and seven men. Hospitals in Lisbon and Cascais are treating the victims.

Spanish authorities confirmed the two injured Spaniards have been discharged, and no other Spanish nationals were affected. Most victims were brought to hospital by ambulance, though four with minor injuries arrived on their own.

Authorities set up a psychological support centre for the families of victims. Traffic was blocked around the accident site but has now mostly reopened, except for a lane along Avenida da Liberdade near Restauradores Square. Police maintain a cordon as investigations into the cause continue.

The funicular, dating back to 1885, is one of Lisbon’s most famous attractions, carrying visitors up to the São Pedro de Alcântara viewpoint.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his shock at the tragedy, sending condolences to the victims’ families and solidarity with the Portuguese people. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

