4 Sep, 2025
4 Sep, 2025 @ 14:30
····
1 min read

‘Hasta la vista, baby!’ Arnold Schwarzenegger heads to Malaga Comic-Con in Spain as guest of honour

by
Arnie in Terminator 2. Credit: Cordon Press

HE’S the cyborg assassin who made ‘I’ll be back’ and ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ two of the most iconic lines in movie history – and now Arnold Schwarzenegger really will be back… in Spain.

The Austrian-born Hollywood icon, shot to superstardom as the lead character in Conan the Barbarian – which was shot in Madrid.

He has now been confirmed as the guest of honour at the very first San Diego Comic-Con Malaga later this month.

Organisers revealed the blockbuster news in Madrid today, sending fans wild at the thought of meeting the muscleman-turned-politician.

The event, running from September 25–28 at the city’s Palacio de Ferias y Congresos (FYCMA), will see more than 120,000 visitors pack into 82,000 square metres of geek heaven, with over 300 hours of exclusive content.

READ MORE:

And Arnie won’t be the only star on the bill. Norman Reedus – crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead – is also coming, alongside Melissa McBride, who played Carol in the zombie smash.

Comic book royalty will be in attendance too, with legendary writer and producer Jeph Loeb (of Lost fame and countless Marvel titles) signed up as a special guest.

For Schwarzenegger, 78, it’s the latest stop in a career that has taken him from Mr Universe to Hollywood megastar and even Governor of California. He made headlines during the 2024 US elections when he publicly backed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, but for most fans it’s still his action classics – and the odd comedy like Twins or Jingle All the Way – that keep him loved.

Comic-Con Malaga is being billed as ‘much more than a comic fair’ – a four-day extravaganza of films, TV, cosplay, videogames, literature, and roleplay.

For many, though, the highlight will be watching Arnie step on stage in southern Spain and proving, once again, that he’ll be back.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

