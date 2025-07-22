Antonio Banderas enjoys summer lunch with Hollywood pal Robert De Niro in Marbella

A SUNLIT terrace in Marbella was the unlikely rendezvous point for two Hollywood legends as Malaga-born Antonio Banderas and American A-lister Robert De Niro united for a summer lunch.

In an image shared on the Spaniard’s social media, Banderas and De Niro posed for a photo in front of several plates of food and a glass of white wine.

Writing on X, Banderas said: “Lunch with Robert De Niro in Marbella. Enjoying one of the few moments of vacation this summer full of work.”

Although the pair have never appeared on the big screen together, the duo have long been public in their admiration for one another.

Almuerzo con Robert de Niro. Disfrutando con intensidad de uno de los pocos momentos de vacaciones de un verano cargado de trabajo.



Lunch with Robert De Niro in Marbella. Enjoying one of the few moments of vacation this summer full of work.#robertdeniro #Marbella #summer pic.twitter.com/At44qnt4av — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 20, 2025

In fact, in 2010, Banderas, 64, said acting alongside De Niro was one of two dreams he had left in the world of moviemaking – as well as directing his own picture.

Last year, De Niro celebrated his 81st birthday alongside Banderas at the famous El Pimpi restaurant in Marbella.

He was also spotted dining at the 2-Michelin star Bardal restaurant in picturesque Ronda.

Goya Award-winning actor Banderas has appeared in a host of top blockbusters, including The Mask of Zorro, Desperado, Evita and Pain and Glory.De Niro, 81, is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential actors of all time with starring roles in classics such as Goodfellas, Heat, Casino, Raging Bull, Taxi Driver and The Godfather Part II, the latter of which earned him his first of two Academy Awards.

