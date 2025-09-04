4 Sep, 2025
4 Sep, 2025 @ 13:55
1 min read

Rental pressures are actually dropping across Barcelona, Malaga and Spain’s most popular cities – but dozens of people still compete for each room

by
The Balearic government has announced a second round of rental funding for its young people.

SPAIN’S overheated rental market is finally showing signs of easing off in some of its most important cities, with several key destinations beginning to offer manageable competition levels for the first time in years.

The biggest success stories are Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid, which have all dropped to around 20 people applying for each room – a level that, while still competitive, represents a return to realistic rental prospects. 

Barcelona has seen a dramatic 28% improvement, falling from 31 to 22 people per room, while Valencia has matched this performance with an identical 28% drop to just 18 people per room.

READ MORE: Spain’s housing market sees single biggest price surge in history – average Madrid home jumps from €464,000 to €572,300 in just 12 months

Madrid has also joined this more accessible tier with a 13% improvement bringing competition down to 20 people per room advertisement. 

These three cities now offer expats genuine opportunities to secure accommodation without facing impossible odds.

However, some of Spain’s most prestigious destinations remain challenging despite showing improvement. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: Why house prices in Spain are rising twice as much as EU average

Palma de Mallorca, while achieving a notable 28% reduction, still sees a staggering 65 people competing for every room – making it Spain’s most brutal rental market by far despite the progress.

Along the Costa del Sol, Malaga tells a similar story. 

While the popular expat destination has improved by 19%, bringing competition down from 47 to 38 people per room, it still leaves flat hunters struggling to find a room.

Interestingly, some cities that have seen rental pressure increase are still more largely accessible. 

READ MORE: Non-resident property owners in Spain can now save thousands and even claw back overpaid tax

Sevilla, despite a 48% rise, only reaches 25 people per room – still better than Malaga’s 38. 

Similarly, Alicante has risen 8% but sits at just 20 people per room, matching Madrid’s current level.

The data reveals a clear hierarchy in Spain’s rental market. 

While cities like Palma (65 people per room) and San Sebastian (62) remain almost impossibly competitive, traditional destinations like Barcelona (22), Valencia (18) and Madrid (20) are returning to more reasonable levels.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.

