4 Sep, 2025
4 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool – € 435,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool - € 435

Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom townhouse with direct pool access at Mijas Golf This beautiful and bright 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse is located in a quiet, well-maintained complex in the heart of Mijas Golf. The property has been recently fully renovated using high-quality materials, offering a modern and stylish finish with great attention to detail. On the ground floor, you'll find the spacious open-plan living and dining area, along with a fully equipped kitchen. Large sliding doors flood the space with natural light and provide direct access to the communal swimming pool, located… See full property details

Townhouse

Mijas Costa, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 435,000

