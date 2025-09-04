Spanish PM Sanchez forced to turn around mid-flight to Ukraine summit in Paris due to fault in rickety official plane

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez cancelled his visit to Paris on Thursday after his official plane was forced to return to Madrid due to a ‘technical’ problem.

He had been due to attend a meeting about Ukraine chaired by President Macron with Volodimir Zelensky in attendance along with co-chairman, the British PM, Sir Keir Starmer.

Sanchez instead has had to take part ‘remotely’ via a video link- an option chosen by other ‘Coaltion of the Willing’ leaders including Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

READ MORE:

SANCHEZ & STARMER, WEDNESDAY

The meeting was set to discuss drafting plans for a post-ceasefire reassurance force in Ukraine that would include putting troops on the ground.

On Wednesday, Sanchez attended his first bilateral meeting in the UK with his counterpart, Keir Starmer.

The El Pais newspaper reported that Spain’s official planes are ‘very old’ and had broken down several times previously.

The political cost of replacing them has been deemed too risky especially since the Sanchez government does not have a majority in Congress.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.