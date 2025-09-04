4 Sep, 2025
4 Sep, 2025 @ 12:30
1 min read

Spain cracks down on ‘power-hungry’ data centres with tough new eco rules

Data Centre
A data centre

SPAIN is set to slap strict new green rules on data centres – the vast server farms that burn up electricity to keep the internet running.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition (MITECO) has launched a public consultation that could see operators forced to slash their energy use and reveal exactly how much water, power and refrigerants they burn through.

It comes as Brussels warns that data centres are becoming one of Europe’s biggest hidden polluters, already accounting for nearly 3% of the EU’s total electricity use – a figure set to rise sharply by 2030.

MITECO said the goal was to make the booming sector ‘highly energy-efficient and sustainable’ while forcing operators to be transparent about their environmental footprint.

Under the draft royal decree, any facility drawing more than 500kW of power would have to submit regular reports on energy use, its renewable share, water consumption, and cooling systems.

They would also need to show how they measure up against the EU’s strict Code of Conduct for Data Centres – and prove that new sites will rank among the top 15% of performers for efficiency.

Companies would also be obliged to publish figures on how their operations affect local communities – from jobs created to contributions to the grid.

The consultation runs until September 15, after which Madrid will decide whether to tweak the decree or press ahead. Because it’s a royal decree, parliamentary approval isn’t needed.

If approved, it would make Spain one of the first countries in Europe to take a tough line on the digital sector’s energy binge.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

