Spain cracks down on ‘power-hungry’ data centres with tough new eco rules

SPAIN is set to slap strict new green rules on data centres – the vast server farms that burn up electricity to keep the internet running.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition (MITECO) has launched a public consultation that could see operators forced to slash their energy use and reveal exactly how much water, power and refrigerants they burn through.

It comes as Brussels warns that data centres are becoming one of Europe’s biggest hidden polluters, already accounting for nearly 3% of the EU’s total electricity use – a figure set to rise sharply by 2030.

MITECO said the goal was to make the booming sector ‘highly energy-efficient and sustainable’ while forcing operators to be transparent about their environmental footprint.

Under the draft royal decree, any facility drawing more than 500kW of power would have to submit regular reports on energy use, its renewable share, water consumption, and cooling systems.

READ MORE:

They would also need to show how they measure up against the EU’s strict Code of Conduct for Data Centres – and prove that new sites will rank among the top 15% of performers for efficiency.

Companies would also be obliged to publish figures on how their operations affect local communities – from jobs created to contributions to the grid.

The consultation runs until September 15, after which Madrid will decide whether to tweak the decree or press ahead. Because it’s a royal decree, parliamentary approval isn’t needed.

If approved, it would make Spain one of the first countries in Europe to take a tough line on the digital sector’s energy binge.

Click here to read more Environment News from The Olive Press.