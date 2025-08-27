27 Aug, 2025
27 Aug, 2025 @ 14:15
Jennifer Lawrence becomes youngest person to win Donostia Award at Spain’s San Sebastian film festival

Jennifer Lawrence. Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

JENNIFER Lawrence will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival next month – and break a record.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winner is expected to fly into the Basque resort to pick up the coveted Donostia Award on September 26 – making her the youngest star ever to receive it.

Festival bosses have called Lawrence ‘one of the most influential actors of our time’, pointing to her smash-hit turns in The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Academy Award at just 22.

Her latest film Die, My Love, which she stars in and produced, will be screened straight after the ceremony.

The Donostia has previously gone to a roll call of Hollywood royalty, including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Penelope Cruz and Sir Ian McKellen.

Founded in 1953, San Sebastian has become the crown jewel of the Spanish film calendar – a glamorous red-carpet showcase that draws the cream of Hollywood and Europe every year.

This year, Lawrence will share the spotlight with Spanish powerhouse Esther Garcia, the long-time right-hand woman to director Pedro Almodovar. She’ll become the first producer ever to scoop the prize.

The festival runs from September 19–27.

