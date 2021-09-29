BOLLYWOOD royalty Deepika Padukone will be reportedly jetting into Mallorca to shoot scenes for her upcoming movie Pathan.

A source said that the aim is to make the film, which also stars Shah Rukh, a visual spectacle that no one has seen before with its director Siddharth Anand going out of his way to achieve this ambitious goal.

“No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven’t been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time.

“Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film,” the source was quoted as saying.

As well as a 20 day stop on the Balearic island from October 10, the crew is also set to make pit-stops in Cadiz and Vejer De La Frontera.

Deepika Padukone as Serena Unger in xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

Born in Copenhagen to badminton player Prakash Padukone, Padukone was raised in Bangalore and made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in 2012.

The star is now one of the highest-paid actresses in India with accolades that include three Filmfare Awards and in 2018, she was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time.

Alongside her acting career, Padukone is vocal about issues such as feminism and depression, launching the foundation Live Love Laugh to create awareness about mental health in India.

