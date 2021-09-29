HEINEKEN’S pints are becoming greener than ever thanks to a new fleet of eco delivery trucks launched in Sevilla.

Specially designed for the most sustainable transport of cayas by Andalucian brand Scoobic, the zero-emission vehicles mean the beers can arrive at bars with a lower CO2 footprint.

The firm has now rolled out a new delivery fleet across the city which slashes the weight of beers by managing to compress eight barrels into a lighter load – meaning they can whoosh through the city’s narrowest streets at a speed of 7km/h.

These zero-emission vehicles have already been spotted handing out Cruzcampo in the bars of the iconic Santa Cruz neighborhood.

The objective is to avoid the emission of more than 21 thousand tons of CO2 each year and to help decongest traffic, reduce noise and visual pollution and create a more pleasant living space.

The new delivery fleet is also set to boost job creation in the city, with the upcoming opening of the Scoobic – Heineken hybrid vehicle factory. This project represents an investment of more than $13 million and will generate more than 200 direct jobs.

The brewery is once again betting on public-private collaboration with this project. The agreement signed with the Seville City Council through Aussa, the company in charge of managing public car parks, seeks to test the environmental and social benefits of this initiative to design the most appropriate plan to promote mobility and sustainable transport in the city.

Bosses in Spain have named Sevilla as a leading city in terms of sustainable mobility and believe this could be the start of a new dawn in eco-friendly transportation for the company across Spain.

Guillaume Duverdier, CEO of Heineken Spain said: “In the Heineken Spain family we have the ambition to make beers that the world, people and the planet alike.

“We have committed to being carbon neutral throughout our value chain by 2040, and that means working on sustainability from a transversal vision, ‘from the field to the bar’.

“We have already managed to reduce our CO2 emissions in distribution by 23.4% in the last 10 years, and with this project we are putting the focus on sustainable mobility.”

READ MORE

Beer is good for you: Latest research from scientists in Spain