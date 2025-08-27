27 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Aug, 2025 @ 14:49
·
1 min read

Man seriously injured in Spain’s Canary Islands after being knocked over by barrels of beer

by

A MAN has been seriously injured in the Canary Islands after a pallet of beer barrels fell on top of him.

The nasty incident occurred earlier this week on Avenida de Gran Canaria, a popular street in the tourist resort of Playa del Ingles in southern Gran Canaria.

The victim, a 40-year-old delivery driver, was unloading the barrels from a vehicle when the heavy load slipped and knocked him over.

Firefighters from the San Bartolome de Tirajana fire and rescue service attended the scene with the unnamed man trapped under the heavy barrels.

Once freed, the man was rushed to a private hospital in San Agustin by paramedics with a leg injury described as being of a ‘serious nature’.

Local police have launched an official investigation into the accident.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Jennifer Lawrence becomes youngest person to win Donostia Award at Spain’s San Sebastian film festival

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop