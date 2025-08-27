Man seriously injured in Spain’s Canary Islands after being knocked over by barrels of beer

A MAN has been seriously injured in the Canary Islands after a pallet of beer barrels fell on top of him.

The nasty incident occurred earlier this week on Avenida de Gran Canaria, a popular street in the tourist resort of Playa del Ingles in southern Gran Canaria.

The victim, a 40-year-old delivery driver, was unloading the barrels from a vehicle when the heavy load slipped and knocked him over.

Firefighters from the San Bartolome de Tirajana fire and rescue service attended the scene with the unnamed man trapped under the heavy barrels.

Once freed, the man was rushed to a private hospital in San Agustin by paramedics with a leg injury described as being of a ‘serious nature’.

Local police have launched an official investigation into the accident.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.