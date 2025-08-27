Tragedy as promising Costa del Sol-born cyclist, 17, dies in horror race crash in Spain after stepping in for injured teammate

TRIBUTES have poured in for a promising teenage cyclist from Malaga who died while participating in a junior race in northern Spain.

Ivan Melendez Luque, 17, died after becoming embroiled in a massive pile-up during the second stage of the Vuelta Ciclista Ribera del Duero – a race the youngster only took part in after stepping in to replace a teammate sidelined with injury.

The incident took place 66 kilometres into the race after more than twenty cyclists in the peloton were brought down.

According to reports, over a dozen fellow cyclists fell on top of Luque after the teenager suffered a tyre blowout and fell onto the tarmac.

Luque, from Colmenar in Malaga, was rushed to hospital along with two other seriously injured participants, but efforts to resuscitate him ultimately proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

READ MORE: Spain’s first cycling star Bernardo Ruiz dies aged 100 in his home city

The UCI deeply mourns the tragic passing of Spanish rider Iván Meléndez Luque (Tenerife-Cabberty U19 Team), who succumbed to injuries sustained today in a crash at the @VueltaRibera in Spain.



We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and the cycling community. https://t.co/VmbmUgSAFC — UCI (@UCI_cycling) August 23, 2025

Race organisers suspended the race after the incident, with participants told to cycle to a nearby village.

Alfonso Fernandez Mañueco, president of the Castilla y Leon region in which the event was staged, paid tribute to the young cyclist on social media, expressing his ‘shock’ at the tragic ‘accident’.

“All my love and support to his family, friends, colleagues and Spanish cycling,” he said on X.

The Royal Spanish Cycling Federation said: “We deeply regret his death and want to send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

The International Cycling Union (UCI) governing body said: “We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and the cycling community.”

READ MORE: Walk, run or cycle: The amazingly popular 101km (63 mile) race in Spain’s Ronda

6ft 4in British rider Ben Turner powered to victory in Tuesday’s stage of the Vuelta a España. Credit: Cordon Press

Elsewhere, 26-year-old Brit Ben Turner claimed his first ever Grand Tour stage win after producing a brilliant sprint finish on the fourth day of the Vuelta a España – Spain’s version of the famous Tour de France.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider – a late call up after teammate Lucas Hamilton fell ill – powered to victory at the end of the 206km stage, the longest of this year’s Vuelta.

The first four stages of this year’s race have all taken place outside Spain, but the action will begin in Figueres on Wednesday ahead of a 24.1km time trial.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.