Spanish foreign minister in favour of expelling Israeli team from Spain’s famous Vuelta a España cycling race

SPAIN’S foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has said he would support removing the Israel Premier Tech team from the Vuelta a España, after they became the target of pro-Palestinian protests that disrupted the race earlier this week.

Albares told national broadcaster RNE on Thursday that he was “in favour” of the team’s exclusion, though he stressed the decision lies with cycling’s governing body, the UCI, not the Spanish government.

“I would be in favour of it,” he said. “We have to send a message to Israel and Israeli society that Europe and Israel can only have normal relations when human rights are respected.”

His remarks followed chaotic scenes in Bilbao on Wednesday when protesters waving Palestinian flags broke through barriers near the finish line, forcing race officials to neutralise the stage. No winner was declared.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the team in a statement posted on X, saying: “Great job to Sylvan and Israel’s cycling team for not giving in to hate and intimidation. You make Israel proud.”

The controversy has put organisers under pressure. Vuelta technical director Kiko Garcia suggested the Israeli squad’s presence could continue to draw protests and said the UCI may have to intervene.

Israel Premier Tech rejected calls to withdraw, warning it would set a “dangerous precedent” for the sport.

The debate echoes earlier decisions by sporting bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian teams from international competitions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Critics argue Israel Premier Tech’s participation risks normalising Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which have killed tens of thousands of civilians, and displaced nearly two million since October 2023, according to the UN.

Albares’ comments come as Spain intensifies pressure on Israel. On Monday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez formally called Israel’s offensive in Gaza a genocide and announced a legal embargo on all weapons sales to the country.

Spain will also block military shipments through its ports and airspace, increase aid to Palestinians and bar entry to individuals accused of involvement in war crimes.

Israel denounced the measures as antisemitic and banned two Spanish ministers from entering the country.

The Vuelta continues until September 14, with race organisers and the UCI under growing scrutiny over whether the Israeli team should be allowed to remain until the finish in Madrid.

