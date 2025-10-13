Malaga campaign raises nearly €5,000 for lifesaving defibrillators

A CHARITY event in Malaga has raised enough money to purchase two new life-saving defibrillators for the region.

In under two months, local organisation Save A Life (SAL) has raised €4,767.56 and increased awareness of cardiac arrests in Calahonda.

Last week, their first donated defibrillator was installed outside Pals Bar in El Zoco, Calahonda.

As a result of the awareness side of their campaign, a defibrillator was also installed by El Oceano Beach Hotel and Restaurant.

SAL’s mission is similar to that of Mediterranean Homes’ ‘Touch of Kindness’ campaign. Founded by siblings Kelly and Tyler Summerall, ‘Touch of Kindness’ has donated four defibrillators and provided defibrillator training to approximately 25 individuals since 2023.

The founders of SAL, Gerry and Jenny Hannam, were inspired to create the organisation because of the Summerall’s movement and their own health scare – Gerry Hannam suffered a cardiac arrest whilst in London and the availability of an automated external defibrillator (AED) saved his life.

The Hannams have rallied their whole family together to increase access to defibrillators and raise awareness about cardiovascular health.

Their five grandchildren have been crafting bracelets to sell at fundraising events and their children have helped to develop and promote the organisation’s activities.

Entertainment at Save A Life’s recent fundraising event. Credit: Mediterranean Homes

Recently on Mediterranean Homes’ behalf, the Summeralls have donated €500 to SAL.

Kelly Summerall has said that ‘Gerry and his family are doing an amazing job in making people aware of how important it is to have defibrillators within the community’.

The Summeralls began donating defibrillators through ‘Touch of Kindness’ because they wanted to give back to their own community, Coin, where they have lived for many years.

So far, they have donated three Samaritan PAD 350P defibrillators to schools and another to Afacoal, a facility which supports those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

At one of the schools which they provided a life-saving machine to, a young girl came up to them, gave them a hug and said ‘thank you’. Kelly Summerall found this moment particularly touching.

With the support of the Summeralls and ‘Touch of Kindness’, SAL plans to continue its fundraising efforts.

The organisation’s next event is planned for November 28 and will take place at the La Sierra Restaurant. More information can be found on SAL’s Facebook page.

