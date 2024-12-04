Touch of Kindness: Real estate company in Spain’s Coin, Mediterranean Homes, brings life-saving technology to local institutions

MEDITERRANEAN Homes have donated their fourth defibrillator to Coin with their ‘Touch of Kindness’ campaign.

Owners Kelly and Tyler Summerell have so far installed three new Samaritan PAD 350P defibrillators at key community establishments: Afacoal – Asociacion de Alzheimer de Coin, CDP Nuestra Señora de Lourdes primary and secondary school, and the Huertas Viejas primary school last year.

These installations are part of an initiative to enhance emergency preparedness within inland Costa del Sol.

The first installation took place at CDP Nuestra Señora de Lourdes primary and secondary school on March 29 2023, this is one of the largest schools in Coin with approx 800 students. Training was also provided to five teachers at the school so they are now all fully trained to use the defibrillator.

CDP Nuestra Señora de Lourdes

The second installation took place at Afacoal, a cornerstone in the community since 2003, known for its dedication to supporting individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as their families.

On November 20, Mediterranean Homes conducted training for the use of the defibrillator, with an unveiling ceremony followed the next day.

Afacoal

This life-saving device will also be accessible to two other vital organizations housed within the same day care centre: the AECC – Asociacion Española Contra el Cancer, and the Asociacion Decolores – Familias con Diversidad Funciones, amplifying the impact of this initiative.

Afacoal has been a beacon of hope, providing advice, raising awareness, and offering support to approximately 600 patients and 1,100 family members affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

With 22 people currently under their care and four specialists employed, Afacoal’s work extends from psychostimulation techniques to individual and group psychological therapies for families and caregivers.

The third installation took place at Huertas Viejas primary school on November 27th 2023, with the unveiling ceremony the next day.

The Med Homes team

This proactive measure by Mediterranean Homes ensures that the youngest members of the community and their educators have the protection they deserve.

And the fourth defibrillator will be provided to Colegio Publico Ximenez de Guzman, also in Coin, this is a public primary school. This new defibrillator will be donated in the next few weeks and will also be followed by training for eight school members.

Mediterranean Homes, while renowned for facilitating the acquisition of a wide range of properties in the inland Costa del Sol, has always prioritised community well-being. “It’s about more than property; it’s about people. By equipping these establishments with defibrillators and the necessary training for five key staff, we’re investing in the safety and health of our community,” says Kelly Summerell.

This initiative not only equips the institutions with the necessary tools but also empowers them through comprehensive training sessions.

The Summerell’s vision for a community fortified against medical emergencies is becoming a reality, one heartbeat at a time. We also promote the following group: Defibrillator Locations on the Costa del Sol.

Next year, they will donate a further two defibrillators to the Coin community, one in a school and another in a public square.

We hope that you will help us to spread the word and encourage others to join us in ‘Saving Lives Together.’

It is only thanks to the support from our clients that we are able to help our local community.

If you would like to get involved in the campaign and save lives, we are more than happy to discuss how we can work together on this campaign.

For more information and images regarding the ‘Touch of Kindness’ campaign, please reach out to Kelly Summerell (kelly@mediterraneanhomes.eu) Telephone +34 621235667

The ‘Touch of Kindness’ campaign is not the only charitable effort by Mediterranean Homes. In fact, the business has a track record of raising money and awareness of local charities.

They are a keen supporter of Paws a While dog adoption centre, frequently helping to organise their events and fundraising.

ARCH Horse Rescue is also greatly backed by the real estate business.

ARCH

In times of need, Mediterranean Homes always feels compelled to lend a hand to their community.

So when disastrous flooding struck the Valencia region, they couldn’t just stand by.

Instead, they got together with other Coin businesses to send vital resources to the affected areas.

Mediterranean Homes donated essential items worth €1000, including baby food, nappies, cleaning products, pet food, baby formula and personal hygiene products.

The two trucks full of goods were transported by local kitchen company, Inko Cocinas.