4 Dec, 2024
4 Dec, 2024 @ 13:01
Family of little boys who died in DANA floods launch GoFundMe to ‘fight for justice’

THE family of Izan, 5 and Ruben, 3, two boys who died in the DANA floods, have launched a crowdfund to ‘seek justice’ for their deaths. 

“We’re not going to let them get away with this tragedy,” the family’s statement reads. 

The fund has already raised almost €8,000 to bring the case before a court. 

Izan and Ruben were swept away when water flooded into their living room on October 29.

They were last seen at their Torrent home but their bodies were found in Catarroja over two weeks later on November 13.  

The fundraising efforts are led by family friend Angie Rueda and aim to raise money for lawyers and general help for the family. 

“They have nothing,” the boy’s uncle, Ivan Matias told 20minutos.

“Their father couldn’t do anything to save them, the water that came was utterly biblical.” 

The GoFundMe urges users to ‘mobilise any possible way of looking for and bringing those at fault to justice.’ 

It aims to raise at least €20,000 for the family. 

Izan and Ruben are two of seven children under ten who died during the flooding.

