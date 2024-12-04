Inquest hears British daredevil who fell from bridge in Spain while filming for social media died from ‘blunt force head injuries’ 

A BRITISH free-climber died after falling from a 192-metre bridge in Spain while attempting to create content for social media, a UK inquest has heard.

Lewis Stevenson, 26, attempted to climb the Castilla La Mancha bridge near Talavera de la Reina without a harness on October 13.

The graphic designer from Derbyshire, who was was reportedly accompanied by a 24-year-old companion, lost his grip and plummeted to his death.

Assistant coroner Sabyta Kaushal told the Derby Coroner’s Court that the young man died from ‘blunt force head injuries and an uncontrolled descent from a height.’

A toxicology report is pending, which could take up to a year to complete.

Stevenson’s mother, Keilia, described her son as a ‘thrill-seeker who loved to travel and have new experiences.

The 192-metre Castilla La Mancha bridge.

Local officials have described Stevenson’s death as an avoidable and tragic accident, with councillor Macarena Muñoz stating that climbing the bridge was ‘totally prohibited’.

She added that the incident was ‘unfortunate and sad’, stressing that authorities have repeatedly warned against unauthorised access to the structure.