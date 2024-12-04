4 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Dec, 2024 @ 14:20
·
1 min read

Inquest hears British daredevil who fell from bridge in Spain while filming for social media died from ‘blunt force head injuries’ 

by

A BRITISH free-climber died after falling from a 192-metre bridge in Spain while attempting to create content for social media, a UK inquest has heard.

Lewis Stevenson, 26, attempted to climb the Castilla La Mancha bridge near Talavera de la Reina without a harness on October 13.

The graphic designer from Derbyshire, who was was reportedly accompanied by a 24-year-old companion, lost his grip and plummeted to his death.

READ MORE: Brits threaten to boycott Spain over ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists that ‘bites the hand that feeds’

Lewis Stevenson died on October 13 while attempting to climb a bridge without a harness

Assistant coroner Sabyta Kaushal told the Derby Coroner’s Court that the young man died from ‘blunt force head injuries and an uncontrolled descent from a height.’ 

READ MORE: Brazen drug mule is found with €2million worth of cocaine stuffed inside his luggage at major airport in Spain

A toxicology report is pending, which could take up to a year to complete.

Stevenson’s mother, Keilia, described her son as a ‘thrill-seeker who loved to travel and have new experiences. 

The 192-metre Castilla La Mancha bridge. Wikipedia De Nyeke

Local officials have described Stevenson’s death as an avoidable and tragic accident, with councillor Macarena Muñoz stating that climbing the bridge was ‘totally prohibited’.

She added that the incident was ‘unfortunate and sad’, stressing that authorities have repeatedly warned against unauthorised access to the structure.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Family of little boys who died in DANA floods launch GoFundMe to ‘fight for justice’

Next Story

Spanish health chiefs warn hair-loss drug could trigger ‘werewolf syndrome’ in babies

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spanish health chiefs warn hair-loss drug could trigger ‘werewolf syndrome’ in babies

A POPULAR hair-loss drug is linked to a shocking condition

Family of little boys who died in DANA floods launch GoFundMe to ‘fight for justice’

THE family of Izan, 5 and Ruben, 3, two boys