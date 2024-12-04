Spanish health chiefs warn hair-loss drug could trigger ‘werewolf syndrome’ in babies

A POPULAR hair-loss drug is linked to a shocking condition known as ‘werewolf syndrome’ in babies, Spanish health officials have warned.

The bizarre side effect has left infants covered in excessive body hair after being exposed to the over-the-counter scalp treatment, minoxidil.

Minoxidil, commonly sold in the UK under the brand name Regaine, is widely used by adults to treat hair thinning, but now it’s feared that babies could be suffering from hypertrichosis – an abnormal growth of fine, dark hair on their faces, limbs, and backs.

The troubling issue came to light after Spanish authorities reported a case where a baby boy developed a thick patch of hair on his back and legs after his father, who had been using minoxidil to treat his own hair loss, cared for him at home.

Health experts believe the drug may have transferred from the father to the baby through skin contact or accidental ingestion.

Spanish officials have since confirmed that at least 10 cases of this rare condition have been reported across Europe, with all symptoms fading once parents stopped using the drug.

Experts warn that young infants exposed to the drug could also face serious risks to their heart and kidneys.

The shocking revelations come just a few years after another scandal in Spain in 2019, where 17 children, including babies, developed similar symptoms after unknowingly consuming minoxidil, which had been mislabelled as reflux medication.

Now, European health regulators have demanded that minoxidil packaging includes urgent warnings about the potential risks for babies, advising users to avoid contact with children after applying the drug to their scalp.

In the UK, Regaine is marketed as a treatment for hair loss, but experts have cautioned that it is not suitable for treating hair loss caused by factors like stress or illness.

The NHS advises users to stick to the recommended application guidelines to avoid dangerous side effects.

As the drug gains popularity online, with some claiming it boosts eyebrow growth, health professionals are warning that misuse could trigger unwanted consequences – for both adults and their little ones.