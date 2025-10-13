The Olive Press Media Group is more than just a paper

WHILE the Olive Press has just been recognised as Spain’s leading English-language media group, it is for much more than just a printed paper!

The Joan Hunt Communication Award was presented by Malaga’s President for its fearless and trusted journalism and for connecting expats and English-speakers across Spain.

The trophies

And the vast majority of them find us online or on social media, NOT in print.

Thanks to our daily newsletters, podcasts and thriving digital platforms, we are keeping millions informed every week.

As well as half-a-million monthly readers online we have five million Facebook hits a month and millions more on Instagram, X, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Most newspaper readers don’t realise our website delivers dozens of stories every day on everything from local politics to the environment and from travel to property.

Meanwhile, over 100,000 people subscribe to our weekly newsletters on Business, Travel and Property, sponsored by Linea Directa, DeVere and the Valencia City of Arts and Sciences among others.

They also get daily newsletters and access to exclusive offers, via SOLUS emails from our trusted partners, including restaurants and concert promoters.

As editor Jon Clarke explains: “This award recognises the hard work of our entire team across print, digital, and social platforms. We’re proud to be the voice of the expat community and to keep building bridges across Spain.”

