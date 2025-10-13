13 Oct, 2025
13 Oct, 2025 @ 13:55
1 min read

The Olive Press Media Group is more than just a paper

by

WHILE the Olive Press has just been recognised as Spain’s leading English-language media group, it is for much more than just a printed paper!

The Joan Hunt Communication Award was presented by Malaga’s President for its fearless and trusted journalism and for connecting expats and English-speakers across Spain.

The trophies

And the vast majority of them find us online or on social media, NOT in print.

Thanks to our daily newsletters, podcasts and thriving digital platforms, we are keeping millions informed every week.

As well as half-a-million monthly readers online we have five million Facebook hits a month and millions more on Instagram, X, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Most newspaper readers don’t realise our website delivers dozens of stories every day on everything from local politics to the environment and from travel to property.

Meanwhile, over 100,000 people subscribe to our weekly newsletters on Business, Travel and Property, sponsored by Linea Directa, DeVere and the Valencia City of Arts and Sciences among others.

They also get daily newsletters and access to exclusive offers, via SOLUS emails from our trusted partners, including restaurants and concert promoters.

As editor Jon Clarke explains: “This award recognises the hard work of our entire team across print, digital, and social platforms. We’re proud to be the voice of the expat community and to keep building bridges across Spain.”

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

