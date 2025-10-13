Andalucia to expand cancer screenings amid ongoing healthcare failures

PLANS to expand cancer screenings across Andalucia are set to be approved following growing concerns over delays and failures in the region’s diagnostic programmes.

Measures for improving colon and uterus cancer screenings will be approved next week, according to the acting Minister of the Presidency and Health, Antonio Sanz.

At the Valme hospital in Sevilla, colon cancer screenings have reportedly been suspended for some time.

Patients are said to be waiting up to six months for test results, according to union sources.

This is a delay that has sparked serious concerns about the overall effectiveness of Andalucia’s cancer screening programmes.

READ MORE: Andalucia’s health minister resigns over breast cancer screening scandal – as evidence of avoidable deaths mounts up

The new initiative will include increased staffing, information systems and improved coordination across hospitals.

Three hospitals will receive particular attention as adjustments will be made at their facilities – these are the Virgen Macarena and Valme hospitals in Sevilla and the Virgen de la Victoria hospital in Malaga.

Concerns regarding cancer screenings have been amplified by the recent breast cancer screening failure that left nearly 2,000 women potentially misdiagnosed or untested due to staffing shortages and administrative breakdowns.

Radiologists have echoed these concerns, pointing to a lack of specialists which is causing significant delays in the analysis of diagnostic tests.

The colon and uterus cancer screening reinforcement plan follows the response plan announced last week for those affected by the mammogram crisis.

READ MORE: Mental health overtakes cancer as Spain’s biggest health worry, study finds

That response includes the hiring of 119 professionals, including 65 radiologists who may be required to work weekends and evenings in order to meet the deadline of November 30 for re-screening all affected women.

However, there is concern that this large number of medical professionals will not be recruited in time – particularly for Virgen del Rocio hospital, which is tasked with re-testing 1,800 of the 2,000 affected women.

The success of these new screening measures now hinges on whether the region can hire enough staff and restore public trust in their cancer screening system.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.