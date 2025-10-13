Latest Marbella shooting sees bullets fired into front door while victim watched through peephole

A MAN, 38, escaped with just a minor leg injury on Monday after several gun shots were fired at the front door of his Marbella apartment.

The perpetrator, 25, fled in a rental car and has been arrested by the Policia Nacional- some 80 kilometres away in Algeciras.

The incident happened at around 5.30am on Calle Roy Boston in the Palacio de Congresos area of Marbella.

There had been previous disputes between the two men with police having to intervene on one occasion.

It is believed their animosity revolves around a woman.

Marbella Policia Local officers were first to arrive at the apartment block and saw that several bullets had been fired at the victim’s front door.

He told officers that moments before, he heard footsteps in the hallway and curious about who it was, he looked through the door’s peephole.

He recognised the visitor who started shooting at chest height through the wooden door.

The target moved away in time and only suffered a slight graze to one of his legs.

The gunman- said to be of ‘Arabic’ nationality- ran away and drove off in a blue Seat Ibiza, with CCTV cameras catching his escape.

He was detained in Algeciras just an hour later after the attack.

It’s the latest in a series of Costa del Sol shootings with Swedish rap artist Hamza Karimi gunned down in broad daylight on a Puerto Banus on October 3.

That appeared to be an organised hit ordered by a Stockholm-based gang with a suspect in custody.

