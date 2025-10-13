MULLINS IT OVER: Who’d have thought? From leaving school at 15 to award-winning columnist on an award winning newspaper!

THERE’S not much that pulls me back to the UK these days. Visiting family is the main exception – but my son Scott and grandson Ashley now run the family business, WeFix London, and most of my media work can be done from my villa here in Spain.

Truth be told, I think the lads prefer me out of the way so they can run the show without interference!

There is one other thing that gets me on a plane: the charities I’ve supported for years. When one of my all-time favourites, Variety, calls me to Manchester for their annual charity dinner, I don’t think twice.

Last year, at the same event, I had the honour of presenting my good friend James Whale MBE with a Broadcasting Legend award – an emotional moment for us both.

And speaking of awards… I’m now a columnist for an award-winning newspaper, since the Olive Press scooped the Best English Newspaper prize at last month’s Joan Hunt Diputacion de Malaga Awards. Quite the achievement!

Oh, and while I was up in Manchester helping Variety raise an impressive £150,000 on the night, I was also surprised with an Entrepreneurial Legend award. A great honour – and for once, I managed to get off stage without cracking any terrible jokes.

Since founding WeFix London, we’ve donated £1 from every job to Shooting Star Children’s Hospice. Alongside Variety – a children’s charity dedicated to helping disadvantaged and disabled young people across the UK – it’s been a core part of what we do.

.I’ve always believed that part of the obligation of businesses is to be part of, and give something back to, the communities that keep them afloat.

I know the Olive Press is a big fan of Ecologists in Action, and one I’ve worked with in Spain, Cudeca Cancer Care Hospice.

As a newspaper with a very defined community – the readers of 100,000 copies a month and the 1 million monthly visitors to the website – I know that a huge part of what makes the Olive Press Newspaper of the Year is being in tune with its readers.

It’s a shame more businesses in the UK and Spain do not understand this crucial relationship with customers.

Politicians the world over could also do worse than carry through on the promises they make to their communities.

