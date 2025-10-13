Tons of biomass removed from shores of Mar Menor lagoon as DANA Alice clean up continues in Murcia

A MAJOR operation to remove accumulated biomass from Mar Menor beaches has seen 48 tons cleared up by Monday morning.

The Murcian government says 135 people are involved following DANA Alice which created significant water influxes and the movement of reeds and debris into the lagoon’s ecosystem.

Regional environment minister, Juan Maria Vazquez, checked on the progress at Isla Menores where he met with Cartagena mayor, Noelia Arroyo.

The minister proclaimed: “The government is implementing an extraordinary response for as long as necessary, adapting measures at all times to orders of technicians and scientists.”

“Our aim to act quickly and effectively to minimise the effects of the rains on the ecosystem and restore normality to the Mar Menor area as soon as possible,” he added.

There were 90 operations in action on Monday removing material along the shores of the Mar Menor.

Cleaning crews were deployed on beaches at Los Urrutias, Los Nietos, and Islas Menores.

Since Saturday, 48 tons of biomass have been removed, mainly reeds and plant debris washed down gullies.

According to forecasts, the total volume of accumulated material could be five times higher than that recorded during last March’s heavy rain, when 886 tons were removed.

Juan Maria Vazquez said: “The magnitude of this episode is much greater, and we have been acting from the outset to remove all the material as quickly as possible.”

Work will continue over the next few days around the entire perimeter of the lagoon- depending on the prevailing currents that are moving the biomass around different points

The Mar Menor Scientific Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday to analyse the state of the lagoon’s ecosystem following DANA Alice.

The government is also running a flood cleansing operation involving 119 people and 16 trucks who are pumping out, clearing mud and street cleaning in San Javier, Los Alcazares, and San Pedro del Pinatar.

Since Friday, a total of 299 personnel, professionals, and technicians from various units of the Regional Ministry’s Forest Fire Defense Unit of the Region of Murcia (UDIF), specialszed in emergency response, as well as 65 vehicles, have been mobilized.

From Saturday onwards, 49 interventions have been executed, mainly consisting of pumping, cleaning, and sweeping- covering more than 37,000 square meters of urban areas.

