Alcaidesa has quietly transformed, and investors are taking note.

Over the past two years this coastal haven has matured from well-kept secret to a luxury location that commands the attention of the well-heeled across the globe.

Anchoring this change is the opening of the Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol in early 2025 – a five-star resort of 213 rooms, suites and villas, set in landscaped gardens that spill toward the sea.

Adding to the appeal is the new OKU Hotel, a stylish five-star retreat that blends modern design with laid-back luxury, further cementing Alcaidesa’s status as one of the Mediterranean’s rising destinations.

The new Serenity development by One Eden development in Alcaidesa is in its final phase – and the remaining units are selling fast

The financial sums behind it, nearly €130 million, signals the value that serious investors see in Alcaidesa.

Golf lovers have new reasons to visit: La Hacienda Links Golf Resort’s Links course, redesigned by Kurtis Bowman, was crowned Best Golf Course in Spain at the 2023 World Golf Awards.

Its ‘Halfway House,’ the Calma Bar, was chosen Best Halfway House in the World in 2024.

Add the Heathland course by Dave Thomas, sea-facing holes and sweeping views to Gibraltar and Africa, and what you get is rare: top-tier golfing without sacrificing peace and space.

Infrastructure and services in this exclusive corner of Spain are better than ever.

Fine dining options, boutiques, beach bars and wellness retreats now complement the pristine coastline and unspoilt beaches.

The expansion of amenities, including enhancements at La Alcaidesa Marina, further cements its status as a full service destination – but one that still feels exclusive.

At the heart of this growth is the Resort area, where residents enjoy pools and crazy golf, gyms and jacuzzis, co-working spaces and family amenities – all designed around the idea that One Eden builds communities, not just homes.

In the centre of all these high quality, high class amenities is Serenity, the final phase of the Serenity Frontline Golf Homes development by One Eden.

But be warned – the remaining units are selling fast.

With frontline golf homes and sea views, it sits in the sweet spot between Gibraltar and the Costa del Sol, only ten minutes from the prestige of Sotogrande.

For those who seek more than sunshine — for those who want lasting capital growth, rising rental demand and a place of rare natural balance – Alcaidesa offers a refined investment opportunity.

It’s not just sun, sea, and golf swings… but a sound investment.

