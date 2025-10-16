Judge could raise Valencia flood disaster death toll by four victims to 233

A JUDGE investigating whether there was criminality in the handling of the October 29 Valencia flood disaster could raise the death toll by four victims.

Catarroja judge Nuria Ruiz is waiting to receive four forensic reports following court appearances by their relatives.

The current death toll stands at 229.

READ MORE:

PAIPORTA DESTRUCTION

In the first case, Ruiz wants to see whether there was a causal link between the death of a woman at Alzira’s Hospital de la Ribera and what happened to her earlier that day.

Her son petitioned the court for his mother to be considered a victim of the floods.

Last week, a report was commissioned about a man’s death on November 26- again after his son appealed before the judge.

Two other forensic reports are pending regarding the death of two women who lived in a Paiporta nursing home.

One passed away at the Doctor Peset Hospital in Valencia on November 1, and the other two days later at the city’s Clinical Hospital.

Six other people died at the same retirement home due to the floods.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.