Every schoolkid will receive €500 to cover loss of books and supplies due to October 29 floods in Valencia

THE Valencian government has announced a further €108 million of aid to victims of the October 29 floods- the bulk of which will go to families of an estimated 200,000 students.

€500 will go directly to cover schoolchild for material losses sustained last year.

Valencian president Carlos Mazon announced the package on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

PAIPORTA- LAST OCTOBER

He said the aid will be processed digitally via the Ministry of Education website to to schoolchildren of all types of centres, with ‘simple identification and a bank account, without queues, without travel and without waiting’.

The application period starts on October 20 and runs until November 19.

Carlos Mazon said: “We don’t want anyone to have to prove that they lost everything to start over.”

“The floods not only took homes or cars, but also interrupted routines, destroyed school supplies and left many children without books, backpacks and classrooms for weeks,” he continued.

“This direct aid of €500 euros aims to help cover the extraordinary expense that thousands of families had to face at the beginning of the school year.”

Mazon added that in the next few weeks, a further measure will be approved to cover other cases like ‘families who live in a flood-hit area but whose children are schooled in unaffected municipalities or in foreign-run schools in our region.”

Other grants announced on Tuesday included €600 for each university student living in a DANA-affected area.

An estimated 5,000 students will benefit at a total cost of €3 million.

Money will also be dispersed to foster families with a minimum aid of €1,000 per child rising to €6,000 for four children.

Carlos Mazon described it as a ‘gesture of justice and gratitude’ with 383 families qualifying.

Large, single-parent and disabled families will also get aid from the regional government without the need for any processing- budgeted at just over €3 million.

“There is a political and human will of the government to deal with the post-flood reconstruction,” Carlos Mazon concluded, who refused to take questions from the media at the Palau de la Generalitat.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.