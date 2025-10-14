CARS were swept through streets like toys and helicopters were scrambled to rescue trapped drivers as Storm Alice unleashed torrential rain across eastern Spain and the Balearic Islands.

The violent system struck on October 12 and 13, bringing with it multiple red alert weather warnings and drenching coastal provinces from Castellon to Tarragona and slamming into Ibiza and Formentera with record rainfall.

In Ibiza, military emergency units (UME) were deployed with pumps and water tankers to clear the flooded EI-800 road leading to the airport.

Aerial footage showed soldiers draining huge pools of water after the carriageway was completely submerged.

READ MORE: Orange weather warning for the Balearic Islands as DANA Alice continues to drench Spain – with British ‘anticyclone’ to blame

Situació molt complicada al Montsià, on municipis com Godall veuen com els carrers baixen plens d'aigua, arrosseguen cotxes i provoquen danys materials. Ja s'han superat els 200 l/m² en alguns punts, bona part dels quals caiguts en menys de dues hores.pic.twitter.com/ctlaQjZVq3 — Àlex (@alexsnclmnt) October 12, 2025

Hemos visto las imágenes impactantes de las inundaciones de Tarragona



Esto es Alcanar.

Muchos daños materiales pero ningún fallecido.



No ha sido gracias a dios, ha sido porque avisaron a la población.pic.twitter.com/ram9wyOOkp — José Vico ????? (@josevico4) October 13, 2025

Més imatges de la situació a Godall?????? pic.twitter.com/MsKkfRQrMk — Cutxamandé (@cutxamande) October 12, 2025

??Avisos rebuts #bombercat per l'episodi #INUNCAT a Terres de l'Ebre: 255 (de 17.30h fins 22h), 226 al Montsià.



Simultaneïtat de serveis que, bàsicament, han consistit en el rescat de persones atrapades en vehicles, esgotaments d’aigua en edificis i revisions d'acumulacions. pic.twitter.com/4eilD7zfaW — Bombers (@bomberscat) October 12, 2025

Across the Balearics, Spain’s weather agency AEMET recorded 70mm in Sant Joan de Labritja and 50 at Ibiza Airport.

On the mainland, the situation was equally severe. The A7 motorway, one of Spain’s busiest routes, disappeared under water near Vinaros in Castellon — an area still recovering from the floods that devastated Valencia last month.

In Tarragona province, the Montsia region bore the brunt. Towns including Godall and Alcanar saw streets turned into rivers, cars overturned and homes flooded after more than 200mm fell in barely two hours.

READ MORE: Storm Alice causes chaos for tourists across Spain’s Mediterranean coast

El barranc de la Galera ahir a l'altura de Masdenverge. Autor desconegut.



Aquest pont es va construir per substituir un altre que va destruir una DANA fa exactament 25 anys, l'octubre del 2000. pic.twitter.com/OxqbTBjauH — Jesús Colomé (@jcolome87) October 13, 2025

La nueva DANA Gota Fría se llamará “Santa Llúsia del Parrús” porque les ha pillado en bragas. En la foto: Puerto de Gandía, estuario en donde Mar Mediterráneo y río San Nicolás se enfrentan. pic.twitter.com/RFa1lU6HWF — Víctor J Viciano (@eldivandevictor) October 13, 2025

Esto ha ocurrido en Alicante en las inundaciones de estos días ?? pic.twitter.com/eKCrNtmkMF — Alt Right España ? (@AltRightEspan) October 12, 2025

Vehículos arrastrados por la tromba de agua en la zona de Santa Eulària. pic.twitter.com/vWKfm5EC1n — Radio Ibiza SER (@RADIOIBIZASER) October 12, 2025

The barranc del Suis burst its banks between La Rapita and Alcanar Platja, sending torrents of muddy water through residential streets.

Emergency services reported 255 callouts across southern Tarragona, mostly to rescue motorists or pump water from buildings.

A weather station in Freginals recorded an extraordinary 280mm — most of it within four hours.

Drone footage captured the damage in Alcanar, where residents said early warnings had prevented fatalities despite extensive material losses.

The storm also tore into beaches along the Ebro Delta, destroying sections of Les Delicies in La Rapita and eroding dunes already weakened by past storms.

#larapita #DanaAlice La lluvia destroza la playa de Les Delícies en La Ràpita (Tarragona) pic.twitter.com/wzBTAGAQ42 — Marc García (@ahivalzorro) October 12, 2025

Una vez más la A7 completamente inundada. Esta vez a la altura de Vinaròs en Castellón. Una de las carreteras más transitadas de España que aun no ha recuperado la normalidad desde las inundaciones que arrasaron Valencia. pic.twitter.com/qnTotqaxn1 — Alt Right España ? (@AltRightEspan) October 13, 2025

? Así se ven a vista de dron los trabajos de achique en #Ibiza que realzian las autobombas y estaciones de bombeo de las unidades de la #UME desplegadas por la #DanaAlice #Compromiso #Servicio #Humildad pic.twitter.com/CxNAQ9dktc — UME (@UMEgob) October 13, 2025

Madre así está Gandía, no ganamos para sustos.

Cuideuse molt per favor.pic.twitter.com/mBfcWeD8jE — José Vico ????? (@josevico4) October 13, 2025

Locals voiced exhaustion and despair at the recurring autumn floods. “It demoralises me to think the Mediterranean will be a bomb every autumn,” one wrote.

By Sunday, skies had cleared and authorities began assessing the damage.

But meteorologists warned the episode fits a worrying pattern of ever-stronger gota fria systems — also known as DANAs — fuelled by rising sea temperatures in the Mediterranean.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.