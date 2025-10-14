SPAIN’s national rail operator Renfe has unveiled its top destinations for October train travel, offering a mix of cultural hotspots and culinary experiences across the country.

Topping the list is Granada, where visitors can explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of La Alhambra and wander the narrow streets of the Albaicin neighbourhood.

The Andalucian city combines Moorish history with access to the Sierra Nevada mountains for nature lovers.

Santiago de Compostela ranks second, famous as the endpoint of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route.

READM MORE: Tripadvisor Best of the Best restaurants list in Spain features SIX from Malaga province out of just 25

Pamplona is a favourite for its extensive food and drink festivals. Renfe

October’s mild temperatures make it ideal for exploring the city’s impressive cathedral and sampling Galician wine in traditional taverns.

The Mercado de Abastos offers visitors the chance to try the region’s legendary pulpo a la gallega.

Pamplona comes third, particularly attractive in mid-October when the city hosts the Week of Cazuelica and Navarre Wine festival.

The event sees local restaurateurs preparing traditional Navarrese dishes along the popular Calle Estafeta.

The surrounding Baztan valley provides stunning mountain landscapes and picturesque villages.

Zaragoza, capital of Aragon, sits on the banks of the Ebro river and features the striking baroque Basilica del Pilar.

October weather allows comfortable exploration of the old town, including the Aljaferia Palace and Plaza del Pilar.

READ MORE: The big EES digital border system rolls out on Sunday to great fanfare… at just one airport in Spain

The Alhambra in Granada is not one to be missed. Renfe

Local specialities include ternasco lamb and Aragonese migas.

Vitoria-Gasteiz earns its spot as one of Spain’s greenest cities, surrounded by the Anillo Verde, a belt of parks encircling the urban centre.

The Basque city offers contemporary art at the Artium museum and traditional pintxos along streets like Correria, Cuchilleria and San Francisco.

Rounding out the list is Marseille, the only non-Spanish destination included.

The French Mediterranean port city features the historic Vieux-Port, the old town quarter, and local bouillabaisse seafood stew.

Visitors can explore the Palais du Pharo and Chateau Saint-Nicolas.

Renfe provides direct train connections to all six destinations from major Spanish cities including Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.