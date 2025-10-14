4 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea la Vella with pool – € 895,000

Stunning, recently renovated Mediterranean-style villa—combining tranquillity, luxury, and comfort. Located at Altea la Vella and nested in a peaceful residential area, this villa offers complete privacy and a serene atmosphere, with the sun all day long. Spread over two levels and set on a generous 1233 m2 plot, the villa boasts a beautifully landscaped garden with a stylish chill-out area, a beautiful private pool, brand-new outdoor furniture, and a built-in barbecue—ideal for enjoying long summer evenings with family and friends. Inside, with its covered 315 m2, the villa features a… See full property details

Villa

Altea la Vella, Alicante

4 beds 3 baths

€ 895,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.