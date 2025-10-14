CORDOBA’S streets have exploded into colour as the Flora festival returns to the city, bringing with it over 20,000 flower stems and 5,000 plants.

The International Flower Festival, Flora 2025, has returned to Cordoba for its eighth year and runs from October 13 to 23.

Under the theme of ‘The Future’, this year’s work explores how nature can cause change.

It sees international floral artists transform the courtyards of Cordoba by displaying their creations.

This year’s competitors have come from Brazil, Spain, the United States and Mexico to transform five of the city’s patios: Mezquita’s Patio de los Naranjos, El Patio del Reloj del Palacio de la Merced, Patio II of the archaeological museum, Patio de las Columnas in Viana Palace and the central courtyard of Orive Palace.

The latter site is displaying the work of Ikefrana who won Cordoba’s May patio competition which sees individuals adorn courtyards with flowers and potted plants.

This month, the five florists are competing for the two cash prizes of €25,000 and €10,000 which go to first and second place respectively.

These winners will be announced on the fifth night of the 10 day long festival.

Members of the public are able to visit the installments until October 23.

The festival also includes a programme of nearly 100 activities that visitors can get involved in – nearly all of them free of charge.

There will be children’s workshops, crafts, dramatic performances and more.

The schedule of activities aims to inspire a new perspective on botany.

Some individuals were able to participate in guided tours during set-up to learn about the creative process – an initiative introduced in 2021 to offer insight into how the displays are made.

Guided tours are also available throughout the 10 day long festival.

