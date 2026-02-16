TRAGEDY struck in Cordoba this weekend when a 92-year-old man was killed by a falling tree as he was trying to help others.

Gusty winds of up to 68km/h hit Cordoba on Friday, leading to the incident.

The man, who has not been named by authorities, was driving in Palenciana when he got out of his vehicle to help another motorist move a tree that had fallen onto the road.

During this attempt, another tree fell on him, causing serious injuries.

Police and paramedics swiftly arrived on the scene, and rushed the man to a nearby hospital in Cabra.

The man died the next morning as a result of his injuries.

He is the only casualty of Storm Oriana in Andalucia, the latest in a series of destructive storms to batter Spain.

Another fatality was reported in Barcelona, where hurricane-force winds of up to 160km/h struck.

A 46-year-old woman died after the roof of an industrial building collapsed during the storm, police said.

