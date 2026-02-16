SPAIN is finally seeing the back of the relentless Atlantic storms as a high pressure system moves in to settle the weather.

The shift brings an immediate taste of spring to the Mediterranean coast, with temperatures predicted to hit a balmy 26C on the Costa Blanca today.

State weather agency AEMET confirmed that the ‘Azores Anticyclone’ is pushing back the rain fronts that have battered the peninsula for weeks.

While the far north of the country is still seeing some rainfall today, the south and east are enjoying unseasonably warm conditions.

Westerly ‘poniente’ winds are driving up the mercury in Valencia and Alicante to values more typical of late spring.

Andalucia and the Costa del Sol are also widely escaping the northern instability, with the region set to enjoy a week of ‘mostly sunny’ skies and mild temperatures.

However, the return to total stability will face one final interruption before settling in.

A weak front is expected to graze the northern and western half of the peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday.

Predicción semanal:



Hoy y mañana: lluvia persistente en el extremo norte peninsular que continuará las primeras horas del martes con deshielos de parte de la capa de nieve en zonas de montaña. En Canarias episodio de calima. Temporal marítimo en el cantábrico.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/WArGb2xyQg — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 16, 2026

This will bring a sharp drop in temperatures and snow levels falling to between 800 and 1,000 metres in mountain areas.

But meteorologists stress these showers will be ‘much less intense’ than the deluges of recent weeks.

By Friday, the high pressure block is expected to dominate completely, bringing sunshine and rising temperatures for the weekend.

Experts at AEMET noted that the jet stream is finally shifting to block the path of incoming storms.

