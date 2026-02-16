16 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Feb, 2026 @ 12:57
·
1 min read

Finally Spain’s storm torment ends: Highs of 26C in the Costa Blanca as stable weather returns to the Med

by

SPAIN is finally seeing the back of the relentless Atlantic storms as a high pressure system moves in to settle the weather.

The shift brings an immediate taste of spring to the Mediterranean coast, with temperatures predicted to hit a balmy 26C on the Costa Blanca today.

State weather agency AEMET confirmed that the ‘Azores Anticyclone’ is pushing back the rain fronts that have battered the peninsula for weeks.

READ MORE: WATCH: The Olive Press reports live from Ronda as weeks of unprecedented rainfall finally give way to sunshine

While the far north of the country is still seeing some rainfall today, the south and east are enjoying unseasonably warm conditions.

Westerly ‘poniente’ winds are driving up the mercury in Valencia and Alicante to values more typical of late spring.

Andalucia and the Costa del Sol are also widely escaping the northern instability, with the region set to enjoy a week of ‘mostly sunny’ skies and mild temperatures.

READ MORE: WATCH: The Olive Press reports live from Barcelona where six are injured and 91 flights cancelled during ‘worst windstorm in 15 years’

However, the return to total stability will face one final interruption before settling in.

A weak front is expected to graze the northern and western half of the peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday.

This will bring a sharp drop in temperatures and snow levels falling to between 800 and 1,000 metres in mountain areas.

But meteorologists stress these showers will be ‘much less intense’ than the deluges of recent weeks.

By Friday, the high pressure block is expected to dominate completely, bringing sunshine and rising temperatures for the weekend.

Experts at AEMET noted that the jet stream is finally shifting to block the path of incoming storms.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Tragedy in Andalucia: 92-year-old man is killed by falling tree while trying to help fellow driver

Previous Story

Tragedy in Andalucia: 92-year-old man is killed by falling tree while trying to help fellow driver

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop