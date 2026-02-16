A MAN died this Sunday after falling off his motorcycle in Marbella.

The 54-year-old had been driving along Calle Guadalete when he fell from his vehicle onto the road.

Witnesses rang the 112 emergency services line at 5.20pm and officials were immediately sent to the scene.

Despite their quick arrival, the doctors and Policia Local could not do anything to save the man and certified his death upon their arrival.

No other individuals were injured and no other vehicles were said to be involved in the incident.

This is the second motorcycle related death in Marbella in the last three months – on December 7 another motorcyclist lost their life on Avenida Ramon y Cajal.

