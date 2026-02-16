16 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Feb, 2026 @ 13:22
·
1 min read

Motorcyclist dies after falling from his bike in Marbella – the second in three months

by

A MAN died this Sunday after falling off his motorcycle in Marbella. 

The 54-year-old had been driving along Calle Guadalete when he fell from his vehicle onto the road. 

Witnesses rang the 112 emergency services line at 5.20pm and officials were immediately sent to the scene.

READ MORE: Tragedy in Andalucia: 92-year-old man is killed by falling tree while trying to help fellow driver

Despite their quick arrival, the doctors and Policia Local could not do anything to save the man and certified his death upon their arrival.

No other individuals were injured and no other vehicles were said to be involved in the incident.

READ MORE: WATCH: Chaotic scenes as Spain’s Guardia Civil struggle to subdue knife-wielding madman

This is the second motorcycle related death in Marbella in the last three months – on December 7 another motorcyclist lost their life on Avenida Ramon y Cajal.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Rachel joins The Olive Press from the University of Warwick until May. She has experience writing and editing The Boar, her university's student paper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Finally Spain’s storm torment ends: Highs of 26C in the Costa Blanca as stable weather returns to the Med

Previous Story

Finally Spain’s storm torment ends: Highs of 26C in the Costa Blanca as stable weather returns to the Med

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop