Alicante’s big plan to clean up its streets includes 100 new workers and a phone app to report incidents

100 EXTRA street cleaners will be hired as part of Alicante City’s plan to improve its cleaning service.

September’s council plenary meeting approved a move to boost cleaning but city mayor, Luis Barcala, provided more details on Monday.

The 2026 municipal budgets will cover the enhancements.

Barcala said the staff increase will allow an increase in cleaning services across all of the city’s districts.

“We have made important improvements in cleaning, but we want to do more,” said Barcala.

“The plan will create a better cleaning service for weekends, the intensification of washing in areas that require it and the introduction of a phone app where residents can report incidents,” he added.

The mayor also revealed that five new inspectors are being hired to ‘guarantee an optimal service’.

Once the vacancies are filled, Alicante will have 11 people to run its cleaning operations- one for each district into which the city is divided.

A ‘job bank’ will also be created where temporary cleaning staff can be brought in to cover leave.

Other measures proposed by Barcala includes a €1 million cut in IBI taxes next year.

He confirmed that the pedestrianisation of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento will start before the end of the year, followed by Calle San Vicente in 2026, as well as improvements to the Plaza de Toros area.

Barcala also announced that a sports city will be built next door to Hercules CF in the Albufereta district.

It will cover 120,000 square metres and will include a mini-stadium with a 3,000-seater capacity.

