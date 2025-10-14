14 Oct, 2025
14 Oct, 2025 @ 14:48
Long-lost 17th century Spanish masterpiece discovered in Finnish art gallery

Saint Peter Martyr, painted by Baroque artist Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra . Credit Villa Gyllenberg

A LONG-LOST Spanish painting has been found hanging in a Finnish art gallery.

The piece, Saint Peter Martyr, painted by Baroque artist Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra between 1650 and 1655, was thought to have vanished forever when it was separated from its original series in the 19th century.

The artwork, part of a set of saints once owned by the Dominican monastery of San Pablo in Cordoba, was lost after the monastery’s properties were sold off by the Spanish state around 1830.

For years, it was presumed the entire series, including this particular painting, was destroyed or lost.

But the mystery began to unravel last year when Lotta Nylund, Chief Curator at the Villa Gyllenberg Art Museum in Helsinki, spotted an intriguing plaque during a holiday in Cordoba. It read: Saint Peter Martyr. Location unknown. “I thought, ‘I know where that painting is’,” Nylund told Finnish news outlet STT.

Upon her return to Finland, Nylund did some detective work, comparing the dimensions of the painting to historical records and literature.

Her suspicions were confirmed after collaboration with Spanish experts, including renowned Castillo scholar Jose Maria Palencia Cerezo, who travelled to Helsinki to verify the find.

The painting had been purchased in 1934 by Finnish art collector Ane Gyllenberg from a gallery in London, and its true origins had remained a mystery until now.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

