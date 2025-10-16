A BRAVE animal rights advocate has taken out a personal loan to save one of Malaga’s last remaining carriage horses from slaughter.

Anne Blitz, from France, said she is ‘very excited’ but admitted that it was a ‘hard decision’ to go into debt to save the animal from certain death.

Her association, Burrito y Caballo Libre, has already secured three of the former carriage horses. One was purchased by the group, another by a friend, and Blitz herself took out a loan to buy the third.

Anne Blitz campaigning

The trio are expected to arrive in the coming days at sanctuary, A Better Life 4 Horses, owned by Dane Signe Frossle, with Blitz covering the cost of their transport.

Annie’s new horse was one of more than 60 left without purpose after Malaga City Council summarily banned horse-drawn carriages last week.

Since the ban, sanctuaries have scrambled to rehome the animals. A coordinated rescue effort led by Frossle and Concordia, who runs Todos los Caballos del Mundo, has already secured 12.

Most of the animals have now found new homes, but two young horses remain unclaimed. Both are at a prime age of five years and come with what Frossle described as a ‘very expensive’ price tag of €6,000 for the pair.

The steep cost of the remaining horses has made it nearly impossible to secure their future, fuelling fears they could be sold to work in other cities such as Sevilla, where two former Malaga horses have already been sent to haul tourist carriages in the stifling heat.

Carriage horses in their stables

Blitz is now appealing for help from the public to save the remaining two horses from a similar fate.

Her activism extends well beyond horses. The French campaigner has long fought for the welfare of Mijas’ working donkeys, organising protests and calling for boycotts of the town’s controversial ‘donkey taxi’ service, which has faced repeated accusations of animal abuse.

She wants the service replaced with other forms of transport and insists that ‘in this day and age, animal abuse cannot continue and we cannot accept it’.

For now, however, her focus is on the two remaining horses in Malaga whose futures still hang in the balance, as campaigners and sanctuaries race to raise enough funds before it is too late.

