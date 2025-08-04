4 Aug, 2025
4 Aug, 2025 @ 14:13
Bird strike forces Iberia plane to perform emergency landing just minutes after taking off from Madrid

AN Iberia flight from Madrid to Paris was forced to turn back and make an emergency landing on Sunday after a bird struck the front of the aircraft shortly after takeoff, damaging the radar system.

Flight IB579, which had departed from Barajas Airport around 6 p.m., returned safely with no injuries reported, as air traffic control cleared runway 32L and activated emergency procedures. 

Images later showed a large hole in the aircraft’s nose, caused by what appeared to be a collision with a large bird.

Fire crews were on standby and inspected the plane immediately after landing. Iberia confirmed that the aircraft returned “in line with safety protocols,” and praised the crew for their professionalism during the incident.

To ensure passengers reached their destination, Iberia arranged a replacement flight, IB0041, which departed Madrid for Paris-Orly at 8:00 p.m.

