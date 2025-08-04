Hot reads for a roasting summer

FROM poolside page-turners to air-con escapism, these top 10 books will keep you hooked all season long.

Whether you’re baking on the beach, flopped by the pool or hiding from the heat with the air-con cranked up, there’s no better time to dive into a cracking good read.

And we’ve got you covered.

The team at The Book Shop in San Pedro de Alcantara has helped the Olive Press pick 10 sizzling summer reads guaranteed to keep you hooked.

So it is time to lather on the sun cream, pour yourself an ice-cold drink, and turn the page on boredom. Here’s what to read this summer…

Great Big Beautiful Life, Emily Henry – Henry tops the list again, with formulaic but enthralling plot lines, the American author has made a name out of her adult romance beach read hits. Her latest novel explores two writers competing for a literary prize, whilst also falling for each other. Essentially, it’s chick lit: a guilty pleasure but a hit nonetheless. Housemates, Emma Copley Eiseneberg – a Queer Road-Trip Romp, follows protagonists Bernie and Leah as they set out on a cross-country road trip, Thelma and Louise style, and make plenty of self discoveries whilst strengthening their bond. The Housemaid’s Secret, Freida McFadden – extremely popular at the moment (and selling out fast) this sequel to The Housemaid is a thriller bound to keep you on your toes – it’s about a cleaner who uncovers a terrible secret about her employers while cleaning their house… riveting stuff! Full of twists and surprises, it has left readers in shock. Butter, Asako Yuzuki – a big hit this year after being published in English, this 2017 Japanese novel which cleverly weaves themes of food with crime and trauma. Although be warned – the translated version does sometimes result in difficult reading! The Life Impossible, Matt Haig – follow up to his bestseller The Midnight Library, this takes us to the beautiful island of Ibiza. Charting the journey of Grace, a retired maths teacher who inherits a house in Ibiza and discovers her supernatural capabilities. A novel that interpolates ideas of magical realism. Conclave, Robert Harris – off the back of last year’s fantastic film starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, sales of this novel have since skyrocketed. As the recent conclave showed, the process of papal selection is a hot topic, especially all the infighting and politics behind it. A gripping read. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas – continues to be a record breaking fantasy series, selling copies all the time in bookshops across the world. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese – a 700 page novel, enthusiastically recommended by the shop owner Alicia, it tells the story of a family in the Indian state of Kerala, across three generations. Gabriel’s Moon, William Boyd – a tale of cold war espionage, the novel centres on a young British journalist on assignment in Africa, and his ensuing travels and experiences around the world. Dream Count, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie – a beautifully told story about first loves, kisses, and disappointments, all told from the perspective of four Nigerian women – Adichie returns after a ten-year hiatus with a beautiful woven tale of power and love, exploring the possibilities of what could have been as life goes on.

The Bookshop, an English-language bookshop, in San Pedro

