Benidorm police catch French fugitive jailed for 10 years for drug and sex offences

A FRENCH fugitive who skipped a 10-year prison sentence was caught driving around Benidorm with bogus ID documents on him.

He had been jailed for a variety of crimes committed in Marseilles and Vitrolles in 2019.

The 36-year-old was convicted for drug trafficking, sexual offences, and sex trafficking.

The runaway extorted money and made threats via phones calls and texts to several victims.

After fleeing France, authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant in his name.

By chance, a Policia Nacional patrol spotted a motorist behaving suspiciously when he spotted the officers and took evasive measures.

His car was pulled over and was asked for his identification papers which appeared to be fake.

He was taken to the police station where it was confirmed that they were bogus- resulting in a document forgery charge.

Matters got worse for the French national as a database check saw his name pop up linked to the European Arrest Warrant.

He was subsequently transferred to the custody of the National Court.

The man’s arrest is the latest in a series of recent detentions in Benidorm involving French nationals.

French police officers joined their Policia Nacional counterparts in the city during August on patrols as well as helping track down criminals and fugitives from their country.

