Convicted French drug-trafficker on the run since 2016 is arrested at Benidorm hotel

A FRENCH fugitive on the run for nine years has been arrested by the Policia Nacional at a Benidorm hotel.

The 33-year-old man had no criminal record in Spain but skipped a jail sentence for drug trafficking slapped on him in 2016.

He was convicted of supplying cocaine via a third party in Nimes.

POLICIA NACIONAL STATION, BENIDORM

The man was detained by French police with €845 in cash on him plus a debit card.

After his trial, he was bailed prior to entering prison but fled- remaining on the wanted list ever since.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued in his name, but he managed to keep himself off the radar.

The Policia Nacional received a notification from French authorities that he was hiding out in Benidorm.

Officers tracked him down to a hotel on Calle Verano and arrested him on Tuesday night.

He has now been brought into the custody of the National Court in Madrid who will handle the French extradition request.

