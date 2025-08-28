Lifeguards in Spain’s Barcelona call off strike action after cutting deal with city council

LIFEGUARDS in Barcelona will finally return to work following 27 days of strike action after the CGT trade union struck a deal with the city council to improve working conditions.

Representatives from the CGT – one of Spain’s largest trade unions by membership with over 100,000 workers – put pen-to-paper on an agreement after a seven-hour meeting with council members at the Department of Labour.

“When there is willingness and a space for dialogue is guaranteed, understanding is possible,” union affiliates celebrated in a statement released at noon on Thursday.

According to union representatives, the terms of the new deal will allow for extended lifeguard coverage in the low season.

Previously, workers had demanded greater professional stability, arguing that the seasonal nature of the job was ‘unsustainable’ amid low salaries and the growing cost of living in Barcelona, one of Spain’s most expensive cities.

The official declaration released by the CGT after an agreement was struck with Barcelona city council.

All lifeguard towers will now be fully staffed from the third weekend in May, whilst lifeguards will gain 26 additional working days in the low season, and 21 additional working days in the high season.

“The determination and solidarity of our staff has transformed an initially insufficient proposal into an agreement that recognises the importance of our profession,” the CGT concluded.

Lifeguards in the city began strike action on August 1 in protest against an insignificant improvement in working conditions and staffing levels, despite previous agreements with council representatives.

In order to comply with ‘minimum service’ requirements, a skeleton life-saving service remained in operation on Barcelona’s beaches.

The news comes following a tragic uptick in drowning fatalities on the Catalan coast this summer.

Since the summer season began on June 15, at least 16 people have drowned on Catalan beaches, surpassing the 11 deaths recorded during the same period last year.

Notably, two British siblings, aged just 11 and 13, drowned at Llarga beach in Salou after getting into trouble offshore.

Their father, who attempted to rescue the pair, was also pulled from the water by rescuers but survived.

