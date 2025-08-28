One dead in explosion at family-run fireworks factory in Spain’s Alicante region

ONE of four brothers who ran an Alicante province fireworks factory has died in an explosion on Thursday morning.

Reports of the blast- heard across a wide area- came in shortly after 9.30am at Ferrandez Pyrotechnics in the Vega Baja region town of Redovan.

The company is famous for supplying and running displays including the world famous Nit de l’Alba in Elche earlier this month.

The deceased man has been named as Manuel Ferrandez Luis, 58, who was handling a device when it exploded.

Firefighters stabilised the resulting blaze just after 10.15am, with plumes of smoke seen several kilometres away.

A medical helicopter was mobilised but was not required as nobody else sustained injuries.

Six fire crews from Almoradi and Orihuela attended the scene with eight vehicles deployed plus two ambulances.

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into the fatal incident.

Redovan council conveyed their ‘deepest condolences to the family of the victim and our support in these difficult times’ and declared an official day of mourning.

A concert schedule for this evening as part of the town’s fiestas honouring the Virgen de la Salud and San Miguel has been postponed.

It’s the second fatal explosion at a prominent Alicante province fireworks factory this year.

The owner of the Hermanos Sirvent company, Pedro Luis Sirvent, died and four others were injured after a March 6 blast at their Fontcalent premises.

