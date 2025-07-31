Barcelona lifeguards to launch indefinite strike over working conditions

LIFEGUARDS in Barcelona city have announced an indefinite strike starting tomorrow (Friday, August 1) in response to unmet demands for improved working conditions and unfulfilled agreements from previous years.

The strike, led by the CGT union, comes as the city faces a concerning rise in drowning incidents along its beachesThe decision to strike follows a failed meeting between workers’ representatives and FCC Medioambiente, the company contracted to provide lifeguard services. The union claims that despite previous agreements, there has been no significant improvement in working conditions or staffing levels.

The strike is limited to Barcelona city beaches, where so far this year there have been no cases of drownings.

However, elsewhere in Catalunya there has been a tragic uptick in drowning fatalities.

Since the summer season began on June 15, there have been 16 drowning deaths on Catalan beaches, surpassing the 11 recorded during the same period last year.

Notably, two British siblings, aged 11 and 13, drowned on July 29 at Llarga beach in Salou, while their father, who attempted to rescue them, was also pulled from the water but survived.

Just hours earlier, a 54-year-old German tourist drowned at Cap Sant Pere beach in Cambrils.

These incidents highlight the need for life guard services in Barcelona and authorities are urging the public to be careful and to stick to safety guidelines while the dispute remains unresolved.

The council is expected to decree a ‘minimum services’ order to ensure that a skeleton life saving service is in operation.

