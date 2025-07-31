31 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Jul, 2025 @ 14:31
····
1 min read

Barcelona lifeguards to launch indefinite strike over working conditions

by
Why are so many people drowning in Spain this year? Multiple factors are behind concerning death toll, say experts

LIFEGUARDS in Barcelona city have announced an indefinite strike starting tomorrow (Friday, August 1) in response to unmet demands for improved working conditions and unfulfilled agreements from previous years.

The strike, led by the CGT union, comes as the city faces a concerning rise in drowning incidents along its beachesThe decision to strike follows a failed meeting between workers’ representatives and FCC Medioambiente, the company contracted to provide lifeguard services. The union claims that despite previous agreements, there has been no significant improvement in working conditions or staffing levels.

The strike is limited to Barcelona city beaches, where so far this year there have been no cases of drownings.

However, elsewhere in Catalunya there has been a tragic uptick in drowning fatalities.

Since the summer season began on June 15, there have been 16 drowning deaths on Catalan beaches, surpassing the 11 recorded during the same period last year.

Notably, two British siblings, aged 11 and 13, drowned on July 29 at Llarga beach in Salou, while their father, who attempted to rescue them, was also pulled from the water but survived.

READ MORE:

Just hours earlier, a 54-year-old German tourist drowned at Cap Sant Pere beach in Cambrils. 

These incidents highlight the need for life guard services in Barcelona and authorities are urging the public to be careful and to stick to safety guidelines while the dispute remains unresolved.

The council is expected to decree a ‘minimum services’ order to ensure that a skeleton life saving service is in operation.

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain: Heat Wave Hits 46ºc
Previous Story

Over 90% of people in Spain say extreme heat is a serious health risk – but only 30% feel vulnerable

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop