31 Jul, 2025
31 Jul, 2025 @ 13:57
Over 90% of people in Spain say extreme heat is a serious health risk – but only 30% feel vulnerable

Spain: Heat Wave Hits 46ºc
A street thermometer showing 42º celsius in Seville. (Photo by Ángel García/Pacific Press)

A NEW government survey reveals that while most people in Spain know extreme heat is deadly, only a fraction feel truly at risk.

The Ministry of Health’s poll of 1,274 adults found more than 90% think extreme heat seriously harms health, but just 30% see themselves as highly vulnerable.

Eight out of ten say summers have been getting hotter – especially women, young people, and those living in Spain’s scorchers like Andalucia. And 87% blame climate change for the heat spikes.

Heat effects feared most? Heatstroke and fainting (84%), dehydration (83%), and sleeplessness or fatigue (70%). Older folks link heat to worsening chronic illnesses, while young people report rashes and feeling generally unwell.

Worryingly, a quarter have suffered heat-related health issues or know someone who has – over half needed medical help, and 13% ended up in hospital. Muscle cramps, chronic illness flare-ups, and heat exhaustion topped the list of emergencies.

The study also highlights stark inequalities in staying cool: only 23% of homes are properly insulated, and while 55% have air conditioning, that drops to 47% in lower-income households. A shocking 3% of homes have zero cooling options – rising to 11% in cooler parts of the country.

Despite clear risks, a big chunk of vulnerable people don’t see themselves as at risk, putting the spotlight on the urgent need for better public awareness campaigns.

Most people (57%) have accessed official heat advice, mainly on TV, official websites, and social media – and 90% find these warnings useful.

With extreme heat set to become the new normal, experts say the challenge now is getting people to recognise their own danger and pushing for better home cooling solutions – especially for those who can least afford it.

As one expert put it, “We know the heat is deadly – now we must help everyone stay safe, no matter their postcode or bank balance.”

