Tragedy as two British brothers, aged 11 and 13, drown off Catalunya coast

TWO young British brothers tragically died in Spain on Tuesday after getting into trouble while swimming off the Catalunya coast.

The siblings, aged 11 and 13, drowned off Llarga beach in Salou, Tarragona, the Civil Protection force said.

The children’s father, who also entered the water, was rescued by emergency services, who were called to the scene at 8.47pm local time.

Paramedics from the Medical Emergency System (SEM), the Salou Local Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Generalitat Fire Brigade were all dispatched to the scene.

In a statement, Catalunya’s Civil Protection force said: “Two brothers, of British nationality aged 11 and 13, drowned this evening on the Llarga beach in Salou (Tarragona).

“The father of the minors, who had also entered the water, was rescued alive.”

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of two British children who have died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

On the same day, a 54-year-old German national drowned off Cambrils beach.

The incidents bring the total number of fatalities on Catalan beaches this summer to 16 – five more than during the entire summer of 2024.

